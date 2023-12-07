 
menu
Thursday, December 07, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles showcases 'haunted look' like Prince Harry before Megxit

King Charles pretends to be relaxed on his recent trip to The Coptic Orthodox Church

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, December 07, 2023

King Charles showcases haunted look like Prince Harry before Megxit
King Charles showcases 'haunted look' like Prince Harry before Megxit

King Charles is spotted under 'subtle' pressure during his recent trip.

The 75-year-old, who is under media scrutiny after the release of Omid Scobie's book titled 'Endgame,' is sad to be hiding his tension behind a calm smile.

Commenting upon his visit to The Coptic Orthodox Church Centre this Tuesday, body language expert Judi James tells Express.co.uk: "The dimpling on Charles’s upper cheek as he bends to plant the tree suggests he has approached this post-Scobie outing with good humour and stoicism."

She added: "At one point his face is even wreathed in smiles that create deep grooves around his eyes and down alongside his mouth, suggesting authentic humour and delight to be there with his hosts.

"Sitting in the pew his posture suggests he is relaxed as he listens, and when he is standing addressing the group in his rather dapper, chipper-looking tie and hanky combo, plus the way he holds the mic aloft and gesticulates animatedly with the other hand, suggests he feels he is among friends and is enjoying the performance moment."

Ms James then conitnued: "There are only two subtle hints of any feelings of pressure behind the scenes here: Firstly, his eye expression.

"During brief moments in between smiles his eyes have a similar but much subtler ‘haunted’ look that Harry wore so much before he quit the UK, although for Charles it looks reflective rather than wary. And Charles does appear to be looking a little slimmer than usual here."

'Killers of the Flower Moon' declared best film by National Board of Review video
'Killers of the Flower Moon' declared best film by National Board of Review
Prince William 'anger' screams from 'clenching teeth' in new Royal photo
Prince William 'anger' screams from 'clenching teeth' in new Royal photo
George R.R. Martin reviews 'House of the Dragon' new episodes: 'You will cry'
George R.R. Martin reviews 'House of the Dragon' new episodes: 'You will cry'
'Barbie' star Scott Evans treats fans to movie's BTS extravaganza video
'Barbie' star Scott Evans treats fans to movie's BTS extravaganza
Sean 'Diddy' Combs responds to sexual assault allegations with a strong denial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs responds to sexual assault allegations with a strong denial
Taylor Swift spills on what brought her and Travis Kelce together
Taylor Swift spills on what brought her and Travis Kelce together
Paris Hilton's surrogacy choice for kids' birth rooted in traumatic past
Paris Hilton's surrogacy choice for kids' birth rooted in traumatic past
King Charles misses Sussex kids, wants a visit from 'family of four': Source
King Charles misses Sussex kids, wants a visit from 'family of four': Source
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are not attention seekers?
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are not attention seekers?
Taylor Swift embraces her new ‘identity’
Taylor Swift embraces her new ‘identity’
Taylor Swift named as 5th most influential woman in the world
Taylor Swift named as 5th most influential woman in the world
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of gangraping a girl aged 17
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of gangraping a girl aged 17