Thursday, December 07, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Jennifer Lopez sets record straight on Ben Affleck's love letter

Jennifer Lopez strongly denies burning Ben Affleck's love letter, adding she would never do that

Two decades ago, Ben Affleck wrote a love letter to Jennifer Lopez. Fast-forward to today, the latter's new album teaser saw her burning a letter, which led some to believe it was his husband's old letter. Now, she is clarifying.

Speaking at the ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards red carpet, the Grammy winner shared, "That was a prop! That was a prop!"

She added, "I would never burn one of his letters!"

It comes after the On the Floor hitmaker's upcoming visual album This Is Me… Now teaser saw the actress cast into a fireplace, prompting some to link the letter to her husband's note.

In the video, Jennifer narrated, "When I was a little girl when someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, my answer was always… in love."

Nonetheless, Batman's star letter to her better half was from Dec. 24, 2002, and signed "B." — that reads, "Life's tough, but you're sweet. Thanks for the gift. Hope you like the flowers. You told me you could never have enough. I believe you."

Meanwhile, Jennifer's album This Is Me… Now will roll out on Feb. 16. 

