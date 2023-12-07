Kim Kardashian subtly supports Kanye West amid revived Taylor Swift feud

Kim Kardashian is showing support for ex-husband Kanye West after Taylor Swift's recent remarks about their lengthy feud

Kim Kardashian is showing support for ex-husband Kanye West after Taylor Swift's recent remarks about their lengthy feud

Reality star Kim Kardashian continues prioritizing her children's relationship with ex Kanye West despite their long and messy divorce, and revived feud with Taylor Swift.

When a fan page recently posted a photo of West and son Saint to celebrate his 8th birthday, Kardashian showed her appreciation by liking the post.

Saint spent his special day at a Los Angeles Lakers game, spotlighting his strong connection to his famous father. The young boy sported a fresh platinum blonde haircut mirroring West's style from years ago.

Kim and Kanye even attended one of Saint’s soccer games jointly. Although they weren’t seen interacting, the two were present to support their son.

Co-parenting four kids jointly, she is known to never deny her children time with their father, as eldest daughter North recently expressed a desire to live with her dad as well.

Meanwhile, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s feud with Taylor Swift has been brought back to life by the Karma hitmaker opening up on the aftermath of the recorded phone call between her and Kanye that Kim released to the public.

“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” Taylor told Time magazine.

“That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn't leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls.”

“There's no point in actively trying to quote unquote defeat your enemies,” Swift remarked on the feud, adding, “Trash takes itself out every single time.”