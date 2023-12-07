Emma Stone, who dated Andrew Garfield for four years, reacts to her reference in Taylor Swift’s song

Photo Emma Stone breaks silence on Taylor Swift’s song 'When Emma Falls in Love'

Emma Stone finally speaks up about the track When Emma Falls in Love by Taylor Swift, after the pop star got crowned Time’s Person of The Year for 2023.

According to Entertainment Tonight, fans have surmised that one of Taylor Swift’s tracks from the album From The Vault is inked in the memory of her close friend Emma Stone and her ex-boyfriend Andrew Garfield.

The Hollywood couple from The Amazing Spider-Man sparked romance when they were cast as a couple in the same movie. The love-struck couple dated for four consecutive years and shot the sequel of the flick The Amazing Spider-Man 2 together before parting ways in 2015.

As per the findings of Entertainment Tonight, Emma Stone eventually opened up about the fan theories speaking to Rachel Smith at the premiere of Poor Things which was held at DGA Theater in New York City.

When inquired whether the surmises were true, Stone played coy following her initial response of “Oh.”

"You would have to ask her," she commented after which she resigned from the topic.