Prince William 'done with Harry' after racism row became 'final straw'

New controversies are reportedly the 'final straw' for Prince William who's reportedly 'done' with Prince Harry

Reports indicate Prince William has had enough of Prince Harry after wife Kate Middleton was dragged in the ongoing royal racism row.



A source close to the family told The Mirror that William views this as "a final straw" in the damaged relationship with his brother.

It stems from Omid Scobie's book alleging senior royals raised "concerns" about Archie's skin color before his birth.

An error saw the Dutch edition name King Charles and Princess Kate specifically, though their names do not appear in the English version.

With Kate now unwittingly drawn into the furor, a family friend said the brothers have "had enough drama" and things have "gone too far."

Royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Mirror: "There is no doubt Prince William will be furious about the latest supposed slur against his wife. He will be angry at the media for giving the story such massive exposure.”

"He will be angry with Harry and Meghan regardless of whether they were involved or not. He will be angry with himself for allowing Catherine's name to be involved as he is very protective of her,” continued Ingrid.

The expert is of the opinion that the Prince of Wales will "use this to comfort his princess should she need it,” while noting that “Catherine is not a Middleton for nothing. She is strong and has grown stronger over the years of being inside the Royal Family.”

"She has had to. They all do. As it is an unwritten rule to ignore the unpleasant and often untrue things said about them. Otherwise, they would not be able to function,” added Ingrid.