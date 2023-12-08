'People don't care' about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as 'Endgame' backfires

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not attract attention, says expert

Royal author Omid Scobie’s new book over Royal Family titled ‘Endgame’ has backfired due to lack of popularity of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield talks says the interest is waning when it comes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Ms Schofield reveals: "People don't care anymore."

Ms Schofield added: "Nobody went out to buy [Endgame]. I think it says to you, I think it says to me that interest is waning when it comes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. [People are] over their victimhood and they're over their love story."

Further speaking on Talk TV, she added: "They are so stuck in the past. We are trying to figure out how to improve our lives day-to-day. I listen to this show often, listening to you talk about the migrant crisis, the cost of living - heating and eating - those are real-world problems.

"We as regular people are figuring out how to navigate this world in some really tough circumstances while Harry and Meghan seem so fixated on things that happened years ago.

"They need to move on, they need to acknowledge their blessings and they need to focus on the future because this chapter's closed. People are done, people don't care anymore,” she concluded.