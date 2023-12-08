 
menu
Friday, December 08, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry silence on Endgame is 'notable' amid 'distance'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have chosen to remain silent on 'Endgame'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 08, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry silence on Endgame is notable amid distance
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry silence on Endgame is 'notable' amid 'distance'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are raising suspicions over their silence on Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame.’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are otherwise very vocal on the their causes, have seemingly kept mum over the bombshell-filled book accusing the Royal Family of being racists.

PR expert Renae Smith tells Express.co.uk: "The Sussexes' choice to remain silent on 'Endgame' raises immediate questions, especially given their history of openly addressing public matters.

"While Scobie has distanced himself from the Sussexes, their silence on the claims in 'Endgame' is notable.

She concludes: "Typically vocal on public issues, their lack of response could be misconstrued as an endorsement of the book's contents. This silence might impact their public image, potentially making them appear untrustworthy to potential partners."

'People don't care' about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as 'Endgame' backfires
'People don't care' about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as 'Endgame' backfires
Jason Statham raves about 'The Beekeeper': calls it his buzziest project
Jason Statham raves about 'The Beekeeper': calls it his buzziest project
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have no 'base' to return to UK after 'security battle'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have no 'base' to return to UK after 'security battle'
Adele reveals that protest against Iraq war birthed her first single video
Adele reveals that protest against Iraq war birthed her first single
Gwyneth Paltrow spills secrets on Iron Man's early days
Gwyneth Paltrow spills secrets on Iron Man's early days
Peaky Blinders star Benjamin Zephaniah dies at 65, co-stars express grief
Peaky Blinders star Benjamin Zephaniah dies at 65, co-stars express grief
Piers Morgan, Andrew Tate lock horns in fiery online spat over COVID vaccine
Piers Morgan, Andrew Tate lock horns in fiery online spat over COVID vaccine
Jonathan Majors' ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari testifies in assault case
Jonathan Majors' ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari testifies in assault case
Adele can't stand her own music, says husband Rich Paul drives her crazy
Adele can't stand her own music, says husband Rich Paul drives her crazy
Prince Harry's son Archie risking marriages, business dealings by King Charles video
Prince Harry's son Archie risking marriages, business dealings by King Charles
Demi Lovato reveals wedding plans with beau Jutes
Demi Lovato reveals wedding plans with beau Jutes
Prince William 'done with Harry' after racism row became 'final straw' video
Prince William 'done with Harry' after racism row became 'final straw'