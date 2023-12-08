Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have chosen to remain silent on 'Endgame'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry silence on Endgame is 'notable' amid 'distance'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are raising suspicions over their silence on Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame.’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are otherwise very vocal on the their causes, have seemingly kept mum over the bombshell-filled book accusing the Royal Family of being racists.

PR expert Renae Smith tells Express.co.uk: "The Sussexes' choice to remain silent on 'Endgame' raises immediate questions, especially given their history of openly addressing public matters.

"While Scobie has distanced himself from the Sussexes, their silence on the claims in 'Endgame' is notable.

She concludes: "Typically vocal on public issues, their lack of response could be misconstrued as an endorsement of the book's contents. This silence might impact their public image, potentially making them appear untrustworthy to potential partners."