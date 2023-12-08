 
menu
Friday, December 08, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

‘Home Alone' actor Ken Hudson calls for help amid cancer diagnosis

According to his family, the 61-year-old actor was diagnosed with cancer on October 27

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, December 08, 2023

File Footage

Home Alone actor Ken Hudson has posted a call for help as he’s battling with a terminal illness

The 61-year-old actor, who played Santa in the Christmas classic movie, is due for a surgery after the doctors diagnosed him with cancer on October 27.

His daughter Micheala created a GoFundMe page for her father’s operation and explained: “A tumor had elusively grown on the bottom of his mouth and it began encroaching on his teeth.”

Moreover, she shared that the surgery will be 10-hours long during which doctors will be extracting a large part of his jawbone, along with his lymph nodes, and part of his leg bone.

“Surgeons plan to reconstruct a new jaw for Ken from this leg bone, install it, and treat him with radiation. He will have a 6-month recovery period & Chemo may be needed afterwards as well,” Micheala added.

Ken’s family claimed that he will be hospitalized for a week and additionally requires a feeding tube, skin grafts and a tracheotomy.

They also plan to move him into a facility later for physical and speech therapy.

Last week, Ken shared his own donation page, which raised $65,000, and wrote: “Never thought I’d be posting this.”

Since then, several actors like Steve Carell, Jeff Garlin, Tim Meadows, Big Bang Theory co-creator Bill Prady have donated to the Armageddon extra.

How Selena Gomez ended up dating Benny Blanco?
How Selena Gomez ended up dating Benny Blanco?
Prince Harry finally responds to King Charles wishes to meet Archie, Lilibet? video
Prince Harry finally responds to King Charles wishes to meet Archie, Lilibet?
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's latest court statement
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's latest court statement
Selena Gomez engaged to Benny Blanco despite Internet's disapproval?
Selena Gomez engaged to Benny Blanco despite Internet's disapproval?
Prince Harry breaks another promise with King Charles? video
Prince Harry breaks another promise with King Charles?
Adele gives inside scoop on her current living situation
Adele gives inside scoop on her current living situation
Kate Middleton issues latest statement for special cause close to her heart video
Kate Middleton issues latest statement for special cause close to her heart
Timothee Chalamet gives Tom Holland a new label video
Timothee Chalamet gives Tom Holland a new label
Natalie Portman recounts hijacking Britney Spears' acting gig video
Natalie Portman recounts hijacking Britney Spears' acting gig
Selena Gomez brazenly defends Benny Blanco romance
Selena Gomez brazenly defends Benny Blanco romance
Billie Eilish rates 'What Was I Made For' among her top three toughest songs video
Billie Eilish rates 'What Was I Made For' among her top three toughest songs
Prince William got 'up close and personal' at clubs before Kate Middleton?
Prince William got 'up close and personal' at clubs before Kate Middleton?