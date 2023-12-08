‘Home Alone' actor Ken Hudson calls for help amid cancer diagnosis

According to his family, the 61-year-old actor was diagnosed with cancer on October 27

File Footage

Home Alone actor Ken Hudson has posted a call for help as he’s battling with a terminal illness



The 61-year-old actor, who played Santa in the Christmas classic movie, is due for a surgery after the doctors diagnosed him with cancer on October 27.

His daughter Micheala created a GoFundMe page for her father’s operation and explained: “A tumor had elusively grown on the bottom of his mouth and it began encroaching on his teeth.”

Moreover, she shared that the surgery will be 10-hours long during which doctors will be extracting a large part of his jawbone, along with his lymph nodes, and part of his leg bone.

“Surgeons plan to reconstruct a new jaw for Ken from this leg bone, install it, and treat him with radiation. He will have a 6-month recovery period & Chemo may be needed afterwards as well,” Micheala added.

Ken’s family claimed that he will be hospitalized for a week and additionally requires a feeding tube, skin grafts and a tracheotomy.

They also plan to move him into a facility later for physical and speech therapy.

Last week, Ken shared his own donation page, which raised $65,000, and wrote: “Never thought I’d be posting this.”

Since then, several actors like Steve Carell, Jeff Garlin, Tim Meadows, Big Bang Theory co-creator Bill Prady have donated to the Armageddon extra.