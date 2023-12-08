Selena Gomez flashes Benny Blanco ring as she steps out in NYC

Selena Gomez is flashing her new ring that sports a big 'B' for her partner Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is flashing her new ring that sports a big 'B' for her partner Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is putting her new relationship on full display after going Instagram official with music producer Benny Blanco.

Just one day after sharing a loved-up photo with Blanco, 35, the singer stepped out wearing the sparkler on her ring finger that fueled engagement speculation.

Gomez, 31, was spotted out in New York City's West Village looking chic in black and flashing the diamond stacking band adorned with Blanco's initial. Jewelry experts appraised a similar "B" ring at around $7,500.

The outing marked Gomez's first public appearance since making her relationship red carpet debut of sorts on social media. She confirmed they have been dating for six months, gushing that Blanco treats her better than anyone else.

Fans also noticed Blanco had posted an Instagram story showing a note seemingly written by his sleeping girlfriend, who seemed to be Gomez. The musician followed up by posting his own tribute to their relationship.

Selena confirmed her relationship when she commented "Facts" on a social media post that reported it.

The Back to You hitmaker also commented that Blanco has “been the best thing that’s ever happened” to her.

Those close to the pair report Gomez and Blanco had been friends for years before their relation turned romantic.