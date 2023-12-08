Nicki Minaj DELIVERS with 'Pink Friday 2' on her 41st birthday

Nicki Minaj has left her fans in a frenzy with her 5th studio album 'Pink Friday 2' released on her 41st birthday

file footage

Nicki Minaj dropped her highly anticipated fifth studio album Pink Friday 2 on her 41st birthday on December 8.



As the sequel to her successful debut Pink Friday from 2010, fans had high expectations for the album. Going by the reaction on social media, it seems the rapper delivered.

Nicki's devote fans, called 'Barbz', took to Twitter to share their praise. Many commented on the album having no skips and being full of hits.

Along with fan favorites like Drake, Lil Wayne, and Future, the 22 track album also includes a song produced by Finneas, Billie Eilish's brother. Lead single "Super Freaky Girl" topped the charts in August as the first solo female rap song to do so in over 20 years.

Initially scheduled for an October 2023 release, the album launch was pushed back twice before dropping on Nicki's birthday.

She celebrated by posting pictures related to the album rollout on Instagram with snippets of the song Big Differences playing.

Based on the early listening reactions from devoted Barbz, Pink Friday 2 seems to be considered a masterpiece and the "Queen of rap" has satisfied her fans with her latest album.