Saturday, December 09, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Selena Gomez acting weird amid Benny Blanco marriage rumors?

Selena Gomez is seemingly not behaving like her usual self after sparking marriage rumors with Benny Blanco

Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, December 09, 2023

Selena Gomez is not afraid to confess her love for her new alleged boyfriend Benny Blanco.

The 35-year-old is the same American record producer who co-produced one of Selena’s English-Spanish tracks named I Can’t Get Enough along with Tainy.

The world was left in awe when the 33-year-old songstress posted a story on her official Instagram handle that flashed a gigantic ring with the initial ‘B’.

Fans were quick to guess that this ring was given to her by Benny Blanco after Selena flaunted the supposed diamond ring in a monochromatic capture of her hand.

Later, these rumors were confirmed by Selena when she commented “Facts.” to one of her fan pages announcing this news.

However, her fans did not approve of her new lover, so the Lose You to Love Me hitmaker stormed in their replies defending her new beau claiming that "he's the best thing that has ever happened" to her and she would never “date a f******” again, which allegedly was a brutal swipe at her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, who she sporadically dated for eight years before splitting up in 2018. 

These social media outbursts of Selena Gomez are being bashed by netizens though. 

A user on site X mocked, “Selena Gomez logging back into her instagram (sic)because her PR team keeps changing the password.”

“Selena gomez has been acting so weird,” another penned.

Someone else jibed, “selena gomez talking about benny blanco”

