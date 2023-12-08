 
Friday, December 08, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Kim Kardashian faces plastic surgery speculation - see new photos

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 08, 2023

Photos of Kim Kardashian courtside at the Lakers game this week have sparked plastic surgery rumors among fans. The reality star sat with her son Saint to watch the season tournament match at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Dressed in an all-black ensemble with sunglasses, Kim's facial features caught the attention of many.

One photo posted to Reddit showed what users thought was a noticeably smaller nose than usual. Comments speculated she may have had filler dissolve or "botched" work done to resemble her mother Kris Jenner's nose.

Others noted how Kim kept her sunglasses on for most of the game, leading to theories she was trying to hide changes to her face.

"Ooof. That nose is too small for her face (particularly those over filled cheeks)," one user wrote.

"I agree. It looks like her nose filler has wore off, after seeing these pics she'll get it touched up again," another added.

"Notice how shes always covering up her face whenever up and about/public outings," another noted.

Comparisons were made to Kris Jenner, who is open about receiving cosmetic procedures over the years.

"She bought Kris’s botched nose. Ridiculous spending ever when she born having a beautiful face," (sic) wrote one user.

Along with facing speculation about her looks, Kim has endured online criticism recently after old remarks from Taylor Swift resurfaced. In a Time Magazine interview, Swift said their past public feud "took her down psychologically."

Following Taylor’s statements, Kim’s Instagram comments were bombarded by Swifties demanding an apology and leaving snake emojis. 

