 
menu
Saturday, December 09, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Emma Stones got intimidated by 'Poor Things' role?

Emma Stones plays the role of an eccentric woman in her new movie 'Poor Things'

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, December 09, 2023

File Footage

Emma Stones recently opened up about her recent role in Poor Things.

The Oscar winning actress spoke with Entertainment Tonight and disclosed that she was intimidated by the character assigned to her.

"If anything, I just had fear of not living up to how great this character is. She doesn't follow. She's never been taught by society what to be -- what she's supposed to be as a woman,” said Emma.

The dark comedy is based on the story of a Victorian woman named Bella Baxter who is brought back to life by Dr. Godwin Baxter, played by Willem Dafoe and then runs away to discover adventure and liberation.

Emma Stone as Bella Baxter in Poor Things
Emma Stone as Bella Baxter in 'Poor Things'

"She's a creature of her own making. I think she's so inspiring to me just because she has such a hunger for life and experiences,” the Lala Land star explained.

Moreover, Emma added, "She feels so happy to be alive, which is a great reminder -- we're not here for long. And she really takes it all in and drinks up everything, even the hard things.” 

Poor Things is her third film with director Yorgos Lanthimos, following her Academy-nominated roles in The Favourite (2018) and short film Bleat (2022).

King Charles breaks silence over Prince Harry's use of Lilibet, Archie for ‘emotional blackmailing' video
King Charles breaks silence over Prince Harry's use of Lilibet, Archie for ‘emotional blackmailing'
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice show their support to Kate Middleton amid royal race row
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice show their support to Kate Middleton amid royal race row
Sophie Bush steps out with new beau after shady ex message
Sophie Bush steps out with new beau after shady ex message
Queen Elizabeth's sincere feelings over security for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle revealed video
Queen Elizabeth's sincere feelings over security for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle revealed
Tyga, Blac Chyna jump to major conclusion over messy custody battle
Tyga, Blac Chyna jump to major conclusion over messy custody battle
Kate Middleton thanks everyone for being part of special carol service
Kate Middleton thanks everyone for being part of special carol service
Sophie Turner ‘casually dating' men amid Joe Jonas divorce
Sophie Turner ‘casually dating' men amid Joe Jonas divorce
Britney Spears reconciles with mom, shuns ‘unforgivable' dad
Britney Spears reconciles with mom, shuns ‘unforgivable' dad
Will Smith moving on from Jada Pinkett marriage?
Will Smith moving on from Jada Pinkett marriage?
Stranger Things finale production set to kick off in January 2024
Stranger Things finale production set to kick off in January 2024
Nicolas Cage surprises fans with ambitious move towards television
Nicolas Cage surprises fans with ambitious move towards television
Beyonce celebrates 'Renaissance' success with a heartwarming thanks note video
Beyonce celebrates 'Renaissance' success with a heartwarming thanks note