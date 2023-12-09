Emma Stones got intimidated by 'Poor Things' role?

Emma Stones plays the role of an eccentric woman in her new movie 'Poor Things'

Emma Stones recently opened up about her recent role in Poor Things.



The Oscar winning actress spoke with Entertainment Tonight and disclosed that she was intimidated by the character assigned to her.

"If anything, I just had fear of not living up to how great this character is. She doesn't follow. She's never been taught by society what to be -- what she's supposed to be as a woman,” said Emma.

The dark comedy is based on the story of a Victorian woman named Bella Baxter who is brought back to life by Dr. Godwin Baxter, played by Willem Dafoe and then runs away to discover adventure and liberation.



"She's a creature of her own making. I think she's so inspiring to me just because she has such a hunger for life and experiences,” the Lala Land star explained.

Moreover, Emma added, "She feels so happy to be alive, which is a great reminder -- we're not here for long. And she really takes it all in and drinks up everything, even the hard things.”

Poor Things is her third film with director Yorgos Lanthimos, following her Academy-nominated roles in The Favourite (2018) and short film Bleat (2022).