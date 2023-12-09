 
Saturday, December 09, 2023
Mason Hughes

Jennifer Garner opens up about her unique parenting style

Mason Hughes

Jennifer Garner on kids: 'It's okay if they suffer neglect'

Jennifer Garner has three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck. But, the actress has a somewhat unique style of parenting them.

Appearing on Today, the Elektra star said, "I just really enjoy my kids. I don’t know that I have some overarching philosophy. I just think they’re such cool people and I want to hear everything, and I want to be around."

But the mother-of-three said, "But I also think it’s OK if they suffer from a little bit of benign neglect."

However, the 51-year-old clarified, "Their lives are their own. I’m not trying to live their life, and I don’t mind that they see that I love mine."

In other news, Jennifer shared excitement about her eldest daughter, Violet, who is big enough to enter college soon.

In a chat with Live with Kelly & Mark show, the host asked the Marvel star, “We hear you're about to have an adult in your household?"

"I am. I'm about to have an adult," she continued. “Three days. I'm three days from my eldest turning 18. Can you guys believe that?” she added.

"Oh wow. And you're on college tours and all that?" the co-host asked.

"Yes, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. She's in the middle of all of that," Jennifer added.

