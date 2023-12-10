 
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Mason Hughes

Mason Hughes

Sunday, December 10, 2023

'Grey's Anatomy' spinoff shares crucial update about show

After the seven seasons run, Grey's Anatomy spinoff Station 19 is calling it quits.

Announcing the decision, ABC said the forthcoming seventh season will end the series.

The early decision is taken to "allow producers to craft a proper ending" for the show.

Sharing her thoughts on the Grey's Anatomy spinoff, creator Shonda Rhimes penned a moving note.

"Grateful for an unforgettable run," she shared on Instagram. "A heartfelt salute to the exceptional cast whose brilliance brought the characters to life and to the viewers who continued to make it possible!"

Concluding the note, the showrunner said, "Thank you for the magic, the moments, and the memories."

In a statement, Disney chief Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich said, "For seven seasons, Station 19 has been a highlight of the ABC lineup thanks to Shonda and Betsy's incredible vision, beloved characters, and compelling storytelling."

He continued, "With Zoanne and Peter at the helm of the upcoming farewell season, we have so much to look forward to, most notably the celebration of the show's milestone 100th episode."

Meanwhile, Station 19 will likely air on March 14th.

