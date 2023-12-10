Bianca Censori termed Kanye West's ‘muse' with ‘surrendered' behavior

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori seems to have be dominated by the rapper according to experts

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's body language during a recent Dubai trip hints at issues in their relationship, according to expert Judi James.

While the couple presented a united front walking together, Judi called their interactions "confusing" with a lack of visible affection. Looking at Bianca specifically, Judi saw signs of a "surrendered woman" hiding behind her large fur hat and stuffed animal.

Her covered hands and desire for barriers suggest a shy, introverted personality at odds with her daring see-through dress. Bianca tended to walk alone and isolate herself from others.

"Her pulled-down sleeves that cover her hands hint, along with the hat and the toy, of a desire to create barriers and to hide, which would suggest a supressed or a more introvert personality," said Judi. "She tends to walk alone and to look isolated because wrapping both arms around a big cuddly toy would tend to make socialising and greeting rituals difficult."

In contrast, Kanye displayed "surprise" brows and widened eyes but no protective signals toward his wife. To Judi, Bianca resembled more of a "muse" than an equal partner in their dynamics.

The couple have faced rumors of a controlling Kanye and disapproval from Bianca's family and friends. A source recently said Kanye has taken a step back from the marriage for now to focus on new music.

Judi's expert analysis finds clues of discord within the public signs from Kanye and Bianca in Dubai. Their long-term compatibility remains to be seen amid the musical artist's controversial behaviors.