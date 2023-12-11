'Unhappy' Kate Middleton was 'bullied quite badly' back in school

 
Monday, December 11, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton had an unhappy experience during school life

Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton was severely bullied in school due to her meek nature, claims an expert.

Former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, told OK! magazine that the Princess of Wales is very protective of her children due to experiences from younger life:

She said: "The Prince and Princess of Wales have made it clear that their young family will, as far as possible, come first and that includes sending all three to day school, rather than having them as boarders away from home.

"Catherine had a very unhappy time at Downe House in her first two terms and was bullied quite badly before she left and moved to Marlborough College,” Ms Bind added.

"This has completely influenced the way she wants her children to be educated, coupled with her belief and research into early years development.

"It is telling that Kate was heavily involved in searching for George, Charlotte and Louis's school as two of the key aspirations of Lambrook are kindness and inclusivity,” she concluded.

