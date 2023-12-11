 
Britney Spears' candid thoughts about being single amid Sam Asghari split

Britney's reflection on her single life comes months after her split from her partner for almost seven years, Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has recently opened up about how she feels being single months after splitting from her estranged husband, Sam Asghari.

The 42-year-old songstress took to Instagram to share her thoughts about being single as she wrote, "It's so weird being single. I have had a lot to look back with all the good and bad."

The Toxic singer continued, "I've realized I don't talk to myself that nicely at all … I'm easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve … But I'm definitely changing all that," adding that she had to look around and re-evaluate herself.

Britney continued, "I like a routine, and I usually do the same thing every day …. I'm honestly bored, but I'm also scared of a lot of things … The way I live my life is mine … I've had so many people interfere with that growing up, and to know it's going to be ok seems selfish !!! To learn to enjoy it is pretty amazing."

She also expressed her love for the sunsets, as she wrote, "I have a small garden with flowers on my balcony outside my room. It's pretty beautiful when the sun hits the right spot. The picture looks like diamonds glistening everywhere."

Britney's reflection on her single life comes months after her split from her partner for almost seven years, Sam Asghari. 

