'Leave The World Behind' follows a family whose luxury getaway in Long Island is interrupted by a nationwide blackout

Elon Musk's humorous take on Tesla's role in Netflix movie creates buzz

Elon Musk has recently responded to Netflix movies featuring his Tesla in them. The streaming giant's new star-studded movie, Leave the World Behind, has garnered a lot of attention after the business mogul took to his self-owned social media site, X, formerly Twitter, to respond to a video clip from the movie.

The mentioned video clip featured the movie characters Ethan, Julia and their kids getting attacked by a fleet of driverless Teslas

Billionaire responded by writing, "Teslas can charge from solar panels even if the world goes fully Mad Max and there is no more gasoline!"

His tweet immediately garnered a lot of attention as netizens soon started reacting to it one of them wrote, "The best thing about LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND is it triggered Elon."

The movie also took the opportunity and soon responded with a marketing tactic saying, "My movie Leave The World Behind is now streaming on Netflix."



