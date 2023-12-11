 
menu
Monday, December 11, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Elon Musk's humorous take on Tesla's role in Netflix movie creates buzz

'Leave The World Behind' follows a family whose luxury getaway in Long Island is interrupted by a nationwide blackout

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, December 11, 2023

Elon Musks humorous take on Teslas role in Netflix movie creates buzz
Elon Musk's humorous take on Tesla's role in Netflix movie creates buzz

Elon Musk has recently responded to Netflix movies featuring his Tesla in them. The streaming giant's new star-studded movie, Leave the World Behind, has garnered a lot of attention after the business mogul took to his self-owned social media site, X, formerly Twitter, to respond to a video clip from the movie.

The mentioned video clip featured the movie characters Ethan, Julia and their kids getting attacked by a fleet of driverless Teslas Ryan O'Neal's Love Story costar Ali MacGraw remembers him as 'charming' in tribute after his death.

Billionaire responded by writing, "Teslas can charge from solar panels even if the world goes fully Mad Max and there is no more gasoline!"

His tweet immediately garnered a lot of attention as netizens soon started reacting to it one of them wrote, "The best thing about LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND is it triggered Elon."

The movie also took the opportunity and soon responded with a marketing tactic saying, "My movie Leave The World Behind is now streaming on Netflix."

Leave The World Behind follows a family whose luxury getaway in Long Island is interrupted by a nationwide blackout.

Eminem faces death hoax as fans left devastated by false rumours video
Eminem faces death hoax as fans left devastated by false rumours
Travis Scott, John McEnroe clash in fiery debate over Nike sneaker names
Travis Scott, John McEnroe clash in fiery debate over Nike sneaker names
Queen Elizabeth II wrote letter about Meghan, Harry 'security' to her officer
Queen Elizabeth II wrote letter about Meghan, Harry 'security' to her officer
Britney Spears' candid thoughts about being single amid Sam Asghari split
Britney Spears' candid thoughts about being single amid Sam Asghari split
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dubbed 'biggest losers' over 2023 failures
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dubbed 'biggest losers' over 2023 failures
Omid Scobie shows 'signs of tension' as 'Endgame' creates troubles
Omid Scobie shows 'signs of tension' as 'Endgame' creates troubles
Adele sets record straight on releasing only four albums in 17 years
Adele sets record straight on releasing only four albums in 17 years
Mama June mourns loss of daughter Anna: 'She gave one hell of a fight'
Mama June mourns loss of daughter Anna: 'She gave one hell of a fight'
'Unhappy' Kate Middleton was 'bullied quite badly' back in school
'Unhappy' Kate Middleton was 'bullied quite badly' back in school
King Charles would not be 'happy' after strpping Meghan, Harry titles
King Charles would not be 'happy' after strpping Meghan, Harry titles
Ramy Youssef gushes over Emma Stone in ‘Poor Things'
Ramy Youssef gushes over Emma Stone in ‘Poor Things'
Priscilla Presley on Elvis Presley: I missed him every day
Priscilla Presley on Elvis Presley: I missed him every day