Victoria Beckham reportedly angry with David Beckham for discussing his infidelity scandal

David Beckham puts Victoria Beckham in ‘constant state of anxiety’: Read

David Beckham has put his beloved wife Victoria Beckham in “constant state of anxiety” ever since he discussed his cheating scandal in Netflix documentary Beckham.

According to a report, the singer-turned-fashion-designer urged David not to talk about the affair in the documentary but he insisted on getting candid about it.

However, following the release of the docuseries, his alleged mistress and former assistant Rebecca Loos has started giving interviews to different publications.

“Both Vic and David worry that they’ve opened up a can of worms,” a source told Heat Magazine. “Victoria expressed these fears to David before they did the series.”

“And now she feels like it’s a case of ‘I told you so,’” the source added of Victoria. “She really feels like it’s his fault that it’s back in the headlines.”

“In the series, she spoke about resenting David for what they had to go through at that time, and in some ways, it’s like she’s reliving it all over again,” the source said.

“She has found herself getting very angry because she feels, yet again, that David has dragged her into something she didn’t want to get into.”