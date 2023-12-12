 
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Zachary Levi on 'Shazam': I want to be back

Shazam star Zachary Levi wants to don his superhero suit again as the DC reboot puts his future in the franchise up in the air.

In a chat with Comicbook, the DC star opened up about his superhero films, "I'm really proud of both films. I really think the second film was, in some respects, better than the first. And the first was really good. I'm really proud of both of them."

He continued, "I would love to be able to do more iterations of it. I would love to collaborate with Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern."

Zachary previously reacted to DC overhaul under James leadership, saying, "It's kind of a rolling reset, if you will," adding, "There's a lot of things that were inherited that were already kind of well before Peter and James even got to the positions they're in right now."

He added, "There were lots of conversations about what's going to move forward and what's not, and how do we, 'How do we?' I'm way over here as a part of the 'we,' but how do the powers that be figure out how to chop this up and try to make it work moving forward?"

