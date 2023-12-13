Ben Affleck, Matt Damon join hands with Chris Hemsworth for a new project

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon announce their new partnership with actor, Chris Hemsworth and his producing partner, Ben Grayson

Three of the renowned actors from Hollywood have come together to announce a new addition to their careers.



As per the findings of Deadline, the duo from Good Will Hunting has partnered up with Thor’s actor Chris Hemsworth for his banner Wild State.

As fans will know, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck co-founded Artists Equity, a company formed with a vision to create entrepreneurial partnerships with filmmakers in their creative visions.

The new partnership between the actors will see the films and television projects of Artists Equity from Chris Hemsworth’s company Wild Life.

Announcing his new partnership, the husband of Jennifer Lopez said, “We are excited to formally announce our deal with Chris, Ben, and his team at Wild State,” adding, “This strategic partnership embodies the core foundation upon which Artists Equity was built – creator empowerment and ownership. We look forward to collaborating with Wild State as we expand our reach in storytelling,” after which he resigned from the topic.

The three partners of the banner for unscripted projects are also joined by Ben Grayson, who is Chris’s producing partner for his National Geographic projects.