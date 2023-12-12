Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes explain PDA filled red carpet debut

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes had a PDA filled red carpet debut at Jingle Ball this year after the launch of their podcast

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes addressed criticism of their public displays of affection at their red carpet debut as a couple.

On their podcast, the Apple TV hosts said they were unapologetic about their actions, saying they were "just being us" as a happy couple in love.

Robach noted Holmes has a habit of placing his hand too low on her waist during photos. While Holmes tried multiple times to curb this instinct at their event, Robach finds it sweet. He admitted the behavior could be perceived as sexual rather than sweet.

Holmes noted: “When I put my arm around you, my hand ends up lower than the waist. It’s just there. It could be sweet, but it could be sexualized or viewed as such.”

“I think it’s cute. I know it’s sweet,” she gushed.

The couple humorously discussed Holmes' struggle while Robach wore a sequined dress to a wedding over the weekend.

The sparkly fabric made his customary hand placement uncomfortable, serving as a "training dress" to break the habit.

Now public about their romance after leaving Good Morning America under a cloud of rumors, Robach said it's a relief to freely enjoy their relationship without hiding. The couple appreciates being “able to be free of hiding and running and just avoiding.”