Dermot Mulroney reacts to Julia Roberts' 'rare' question

Dermot Mulroney gets candid about her role with Julia Roberts in the 90's rom-com amid new movie release

Dermot Mulroney, who is playing the father of Sydney Sweeney’s character in Netflix’s new rom-com Any One But You, presented his views on working with Julia Roberts again.

The 60-year-old actor spoke to Entertainment Tonight about making the sequel to My Best Friend's Wedding with Julia Roberts, who is starring in Netflix’s psychological thriller Leave The World Behind.

Weighing in on the possibility of the second movie of 90’s rom-com, Dermot told the publication that he would gladly act alongside Roberts again.

When asked whether he would be down for the new role, the actor answered, "Yeah, no, I'm in," joking, “I'm thrilled to hear Julia's finally, you know, coming to her senses."

Dermot went on to maintain, "You know I would love to work with her any day of the week, month or year."

“If they put that story together, I'm there for sure," he added after which he concluded the conversation.

It is pertinent to mention here that this comes after Julia Roberts was asked a 'rare' question on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, which was released last Thursday.

During the interview, a fan rose and asked her about which movie's sequel and whether she would consider doing it again in a heartbeat.

In response, Julia Roberts said that it had to be My Best Friend's Wedding, the 90’s rom-com featuring her with Dermot Mulroney.