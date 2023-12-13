 
Jennifer Aniston gets honest about 'The Morning Show' steamy scene

Jennifer Aniston reveals she filmed 'The Morning Show' intimate scene sans intimacy coordinator

Jennifer Aniston shared that she and her co-actor Jon Hamm opted out of intimacy coordinator for the steamy scene in The Morning Show.

During an interview with Variety, the Friends star said, "Having [director] Mimi [Leder] there, you're protected."

She continued, "I never felt uncomfortable. Jon was such a gentleman, always — I mean every move, every cut, 'You OK?' It was also very choreographed."

Crediting the series core staff, she said, "That's the beauty of Mimi and our gorgeous editor, the music and lighting. So, you don't prepare."

"They asked us if we wanted an intimacy coordinator," the Emmy winner recalled.

"I'm from the olden days, so I was like, 'What does that mean?' They said, 'Where someone asks you if you're OK,' and I'm like, 'Please, this is awkward enough!' We're seasoned — we can figure this one out. And we had Mimi there," the 54-year-old noted.

Last October, the show's director opened up about the much-talked love scene of the Apple series.

"This physical attraction that takes over. That's what love does. It makes you crazy," she told the outlet.

