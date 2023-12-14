Chris Pratt gushes over wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on her birthday

Chris Pratt on wife Katherine Schwarzenegger: 'Beauty queen'

Chris Pratt swooned over her excellent qualities on her wife's Katherine Schwarzenegger birthday while calling her a "beauty queen."



The Marvel star shared a rare photo of his two daughters with their mother for the romantic birthday tribute.

"Happy birthday to my wonderful wife, partner, friend, toddler jungle gym, calendar aficionado, confidant, and beauty queen," the 44-year-old heartfeltly wrote. "You light up our world. We'd be lost without you. We love you so much. @katherineschwarzenegger ❤️."

Meanwhile, Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter previously told People that her kids have a strong bond with their grandmother, Maria Shiver.



"I feel like it's always a milestone," Katherine continued. "My mom and my older daughter, Lyla, try to do everything matching. So I'm really excited as we go into this holiday season that they have another outfit to be matching in, because they are very connected in that way."