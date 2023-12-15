Amid Britney Spears' accusations, Justin Timberlake made his comeback at Fontainebleau in Las Vegas

Justin Timberlake gives disclaimer before Britney Spears' breakup song

Justin Timberlake performed live after four years amid shocking accusations by ex Britney Spears.

The 42 year-old singer made his comeback at the opening of Fontainebleau in Las Vegas.

When Justin was about to switch to another song, he paused and addressed the audience, saying: “No disrespect,” as he launched into the intro of his hit track Cry Me a River.

His disclaimer comes after the Princess of Pop slammed the song, featured in Justin’s 2002 debut album, in her memoir The Woman In Me.

Britney alleged that it was a breakup song that made her look like a cheater. She also claimed that Justin forced her to get an abortion when they dated from 1999-2000 because he "wasn't ready to be a father."

According to Daily Mail, there’s a probability that the former NSYNC singer made it awkward for his wife Jessica Biel and his family who were present in the audience.

The couple reportedly was "affected" by Britney’s revelations and avoided stepping out in public when the memoir hit the shelves.

"Justin makes no excuses for his past behavior, and he's sorry, but he's a different person now, with a family, a career and responsibilities. Jessica knows that,” an insider told OK! magazine.