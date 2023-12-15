Peter Morgan wrapped up 'The Crown' after six season on the retelling of British monarch's history

'The Crown' creator gives inside scoop on its sequel

The Crown creator Peter Morgan recently addressed the rumors of the royal drama getting a sequel.

After wrapping up six seasons of the hit Netflix series, Peter spoke with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of the finale's premiere.

The Emmy-winning director revealed, “I’m happy to spend some time away from the fictitious lives of royals for a while. I will not be writing anything set in a palace anywhere.”

Admitting that he’ll surely miss curating the British monarch’s history, Peter said, “Maybe later on, at some point in my life, I'll miss it enough, you know, to pick up the pen again."

“But really, at the moment, there's no plan... You never rule anything out, but in the short term -- absolutely not,” he concluded.

Peter also looked back at the "responsibility" he felt during the retelling and where he decided to wrap things up.

He shared that the burden stemmed from the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, “That was tricky and that took a lot of thinking and a lot of work, but I hope we've done it.”