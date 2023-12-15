 
menu
Friday, December 15, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

'The Crown' creator gives inside scoop on its sequel

Peter Morgan wrapped up 'The Crown' after six season on the retelling of British monarch's history

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, December 15, 2023

The Crown creator gives inside scoop on its sequel
'The Crown' creator gives inside scoop on its sequel

The Crown creator Peter Morgan recently addressed the rumors of the royal drama getting a sequel.

After wrapping up six seasons of the hit Netflix series, Peter spoke with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of the finale's premiere.

The Emmy-winning director revealed, “I’m happy to spend some time away from the fictitious lives of royals for a while. I will not be writing anything set in a palace anywhere.”

Admitting that he’ll surely miss curating the British monarch’s history, Peter said, “Maybe later on, at some point in my life, I'll miss it enough, you know, to pick up the pen again."

“But really, at the moment, there's no plan... You never rule anything out, but in the short term -- absolutely not,” he concluded.

Peter also looked back at the "responsibility" he felt during the retelling and where he decided to wrap things up.

He shared that the burden stemmed from the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, “That was tricky and that took a lot of thinking and a lot of work, but I hope we've done it.”

Princess Charlene's son shows overwhelming affection amid marital woes
Princess Charlene's son shows overwhelming affection amid marital woes
Selena Gomez flaunts Benny Blanco romance online
Selena Gomez flaunts Benny Blanco romance online
Prince William dubbed ‘King of Hearts' video
Prince William dubbed ‘King of Hearts'
Prince William talks about love story of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip
Prince William talks about love story of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip
Greta Gerwig lands historic opportunity at Cannes video
Greta Gerwig lands historic opportunity at Cannes
Timothee Chalamet talks about ill-fated 'Barbie' cameo video
Timothee Chalamet talks about ill-fated 'Barbie' cameo
David Beckham's son 'had no idea' about his football skills
David Beckham's son 'had no idea' about his football skills
King Charles 'reluctant' to meet Prince Harry as Duke reaches out for reconciliation video
King Charles 'reluctant' to meet Prince Harry as Duke reaches out for reconciliation
Charlie Puth compares wedding plans with music tours
Charlie Puth compares wedding plans with music tours
King Charles makes surprise visit to court ahead of ruling in Prince Harry's case
King Charles makes surprise visit to court ahead of ruling in Prince Harry's case
Prince Harry's ‘The Crown' counterpart talks explosively of ‘frigid weirdo' Prince William video
Prince Harry's ‘The Crown' counterpart talks explosively of ‘frigid weirdo' Prince William
Kate Middleton's brother shares ‘very exciting' news
Kate Middleton's brother shares ‘very exciting' news