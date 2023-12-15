Britney Spears likely to 'get reported' again over neglect of pet dogs

Britney Spears's staff has previously taken a stand against the singer's treatment of her pet dogs

Britney Spears is facing scrutiny over her care of pets after a string of concerning incidents.

A source shared with a publication that the singer loves her dogs but may not fully grasp all that's required to properly care for them.

"Britney clearly loves her dogs, but she just doesn’t understand all the care that goes into having them," claimed the source.

"To her, they’re just these cute, furry playthings. She’s oblivious," added the insider.

Spears owns four dogs - Sawyer, Hannah, Lacey and Snow. The insider noted her estranged husband Sam Asghari may need to intervene as situations grow increasingly out of hand.

"No one will be surprised if staff reported her to animal services. It’s gotten that bad," the source remarked.

Last month, Snow had to be rushed to an animal hospital at 2am for an unknown emergency. While Spears assured fans the pup was fine, she provided few details about the incident.

Previously, her housekeeper took the dogs to the vet expressing welfare concerns.

Spears has also faced backlash over videos showing her dogs appearing startled while she danced with knives. The pop star insisted the blades were fake but her actions still caused enough alarm that police conducted a welfare check.