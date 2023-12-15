 
menu
Friday, December 15, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Britney Spears likely to 'get reported' again over neglect of pet dogs

Britney Spears's staff has previously taken a stand against the singer's treatment of her pet dogs

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 15, 2023

Britney Spears is facing scrutiny over her care of pets after a string of concerning incidents.

A source shared with a publication that the singer loves her dogs but may not fully grasp all that's required to properly care for them.

"Britney clearly loves her dogs, but she just doesn’t understand all the care that goes into having them," claimed the source.

"To her, they’re just these cute, furry playthings. She’s oblivious," added the insider.

Spears owns four dogs - Sawyer, Hannah, Lacey and Snow. The insider noted her estranged husband Sam Asghari may need to intervene as situations grow increasingly out of hand.

"No one will be surprised if staff reported her to animal services. It’s gotten that bad," the source remarked.

Last month, Snow had to be rushed to an animal hospital at 2am for an unknown emergency. While Spears assured fans the pup was fine, she provided few details about the incident.

Previously, her housekeeper took the dogs to the vet expressing welfare concerns.

Spears has also faced backlash over videos showing her dogs appearing startled while she danced with knives. The pop star insisted the blades were fake but her actions still caused enough alarm that police conducted a welfare check. 

Brad Pitt wants to be a better parent but Angelina Jolie wouldn't ‘budge'
Brad Pitt wants to be a better parent but Angelina Jolie wouldn't ‘budge'
Meghan Markle wants to spend time in flat in Kensington Palace each year?
Meghan Markle wants to spend time in flat in Kensington Palace each year?
Prince Harry warned he's getting ‘overexposed' in the US video
Prince Harry warned he's getting ‘overexposed' in the US
Kim Kardashian fuels plastic surgery speculation with latest outing - see pic
Kim Kardashian fuels plastic surgery speculation with latest outing - see pic
Omid Scobie breaks silence over court ruling in Prince Harry's phone-hacking case video
Omid Scobie breaks silence over court ruling in Prince Harry's phone-hacking case
Queen Camilla follows in footsteps of Meghan Markle
Queen Camilla follows in footsteps of Meghan Markle
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez face family drama ahead of first Christmas together
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez face family drama ahead of first Christmas together
Prince Harry's statement after mobile hacking case verdict released video
Prince Harry's statement after mobile hacking case verdict released
British judge reacts to Prince Harry's mobile hacking lawsuit after verdict
British judge reacts to Prince Harry's mobile hacking lawsuit after verdict
British court gives official ruling over Prince Harry mobile hacking lawsuit
British court gives official ruling over Prince Harry mobile hacking lawsuit
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's emotional plan for reconciliation with King Charles disclosed video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's emotional plan for reconciliation with King Charles disclosed
'The Crown' creator gives inside scoop on its sequel
'The Crown' creator gives inside scoop on its sequel