Brad Pitt wants to be a better parent but Angelina Jolie wouldn’t ‘budge’

Brad Pitt wants to be a better parent to his kids but his ex-wife and their mother, Angelina Jolie, allegedly would not stop coming after him.

According to In Touch Weekly, the Bullet Train star believes Angelina Jolie was behind their son, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt’s scathing social media rant he posted on Father’s Day in 2020.

Recently, the post was leaked by a media outlet in which Pax called his father “a world class a**hole” and penned, “You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person.”

Pitt suspects that Jolie knew what Pax was writing about him on his Instagram account and she did not stop him as she wanted to permanently destroy him.

The exes are still fighting over the custody of their kids under the age of 18, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox, and Jolie “refuses to budge an inch,” the source said.

The publication added that Pitt “is convinced she’s stringing this along until the twins are of legal age.”

The tipster said that arguments in court have made it hard for Pitt to be a good dad, and he thinks that's why his three elder kids, Maddox, Pax, and Zahara, have stopped talking to him.

“Brad would’ve liked to be a better parent and to be present in all his kids’ lives, but Angie has thwarted every attempt,” the source claimed.

“He’s hoping Zahara and her siblings get a chance to make up their own minds about him and see him for who he is.”