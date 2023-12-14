 
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Mason Hughes

Ines de Ramon ‘quietly supporting' Brad Pitt as he struggles to mend bond with kids

Ines de Ramon supports boyfriend Brad Pitt amid his row with kids he shares with ex Angelina Jolie

Mason Hughes

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Ines de Ramon is “quietly” lending support to her beau Brad Pitt as he struggles to fix relationship with his kids, he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

According to Closer Magazine, the Fight Club alum is putting in efforts to reach out to his children while also planning a baby with the jewelry designer.

A tipster told the publication that Pitt “keen to make a fresh start and create new memories” after “everything he’s been through with his children.”

And while the Hollywood star trying to mend bond with his brood after his adopted son Pax’s social media post was leaked, his ladylove is “quietly supporting him,” noted the insider.

“Ines has been instrumental in this – quietly supporting him and encouraging him to do whatever it takes to mend broken relations, especially when they could have a new half brother or step-sister in the not too distant future,” the source said.

“While he knows they’re not going to magically be back to where they were overnight, Brad’s remaining positive and is praying that in the time that’s passed, the anger will have dispelled and they can start carving out a way to rebuild their relationships,” the insider added.

