Saturday, December 16, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles needs space from Queen Camilla?

King Charles tied the knot with Queen Camilla in 2005 after years-long affair

Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, December 16, 2023

King Charles reportedly has a “mutual understanding” with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, that he needs his “own space.”

According to the Daily Mail, the monarch and the Queen carry out all their official duties together; however, they maintain “separate homes, friends, and interests, in what friends see as a 'sensible and pragmatic' approach to the stresses of royal life.”

After the couple returns from their extensive foreign tours, where they have often been living and working side by side 24/7, a distinctive sight awaits observers – “his and her” cars lining the runway.

The source mentioned that the cars take Charles and Camilla to their respective country retreats for some well-deserved downtime.

Not only does Charles appreciate this break, but Camilla also looks forward to a few days with her family and friends, enjoying the tranquility away from the public eye.

Meanwhile, Charles, known for his love of gardening and farm life, spends his break indulging in these activities, as reported by the outlet.

Whether they're at Windsor Castle or Birkhall, their Scottish estate, it's not unusual to see Charles and Camilla enjoying their free time in separate parts of their home.

According to the insider, this unconventional approach to spending time apart is a key element of their relationship, and surprisingly, it works wonders for them.

"It may not be everyone's cup of tea, but that time apart really works for them. They are better for it," the insider remarked.

