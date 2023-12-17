Prince Harry a ‘sanctimonious' man who's bubble has ‘finally burst'

Prince Harry has just been bashed for letting his ‘sanctimonious’ bubble burst ‘finally’

Prince Harry has just been called out on his allegedly ‘sanctimonious’ nature, now that his bubble has finally popped.



All of this has been issued by royal commentator and expert Amanda Platell in one of her most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

She weighed in on things while referencing Prince Harry’s most recent win at the British High Court.

For those unversed in the case, the Duke has been deemed the victor.

About that Ms Platell said, “There is no doubt Harry's victory yesterday, winning 15 claims in his case accusing Mirror Group Newspapers of unlawfully gathering information about him, will be a filip for the Prince and Princess of Montecito.”

“But there is no escaping the fact The Hollywood Reporter is right.”

Because “This was the year the sanctimonious Sussex bubble finally burst.”

All this has also come a few weeks after The Hollywood Reporter branded the couple the “biggest losers” in the showbiz industry.