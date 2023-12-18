 
Monday, December 18, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Princess Diana, Kate Middleton on-screen meeting in 'The Crown' is 'all drama'

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, December 18, 2023

Princess Diana, Kate Middleton on-screen meeting in 'The Crown' is 'all drama'

The Crown season six has created a scene between Princess Diana and Kate Middleton.

The real life duo, who has never met each other in their lifetime, are sharing a screen space on the latest season.

Speaking about the conjuring, Meg Bellamy, who plays young Kate Middleton in the second half of the show, shares her two cents about the story line.

Speaking to Metro, she says : "I kind of see it all as the drama because it’s all the script. Especially because there’s no footage of Kate and no necessarily historical events that we recreate. It’s all, for me, written for the drama."

Prince William and Kate are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The couple tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey after a decade of dating. In September 2023, the husband and wife were bestowed that titles of Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

