Meghan Markle favourite Christmas cocktail has abundance of 'Vitamin E': Expert

During an interview with Grazia, the Duchess of Sussex revealed she takes almond milk, cinnamon, cardamom, powdered ginger, cloves, dates, and bourbon in her drink.

Speaking about the drink, experts at Bulk.com shared some essential benefits.

They said: "Almond milk is an excellent alternative to regular cow's milk as it can help to lower cholesterol and introduce more antioxidants into the body through vitamin E.

"Alongside this, there are incredible benefits when it comes to cinnamon as it includes loads of antioxidants, can reduce inflammation, helps decrease blood pressure, and promotes healthy blood sugar levels.‌"

Meanwhile, chef Darren McGardy touches upon other Christmas items the Royals indulge in at Christmas.

He said: “They would start with a full cooked breakfast on Christmas Day. They opened their Christmas presents the day before, on Christmas Eve. So after breakfast they’d go to church, come back and go on to lunch”, he told the BBC.

“Later in the day there would be afternoon tea, and that always included a chocolate Yule log, a Christmas cake made by the chefs in the kitchen and a selection of chocolatey pastries.”