Inside Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte's close bond as young royal approaches teens

Princess Charlotte, often dubbed a "daddy's girl," is transitioning to leaning more on her mother, Kate Middleton, as she grows older.

An insider shared insight into Kate, the Princess of Wales, and Charlotte’s close and sweet bond, reminiscent of the Princess’ relationship with her own mother, Carole Middleton.

Speaking with Life & Style, the insider mentioned that Kate is actively involved with her little girl. “Kate loves being so tight with her daughter and makes sure she’s not only teaching and guiding her but also ensuring they have a lot of fun together!” the source said.

The royal mother-daughter duo reportedly engages in one-on-one adventures, including secret sleepovers at London hotels where they order room service and enjoy TV time, the outlet shared.

“They love going to the theater, too. Kate took Charlotte and her friends to see the ballet Cinderella at the Royal Opera House in London last year, and they all had the best time,” the insider added.

The insider went on to mention that crafting is another shared interest between the two, with the source revealing that they bond over making homemade gifts for neighbors during the holidays.

“They’re on dog duty for their cocker spaniel, Orla, more than anyone else in the family,” added the source. “And Charlotte loves watching Kate get ready for events.”

“They can’t really go to stores to shop together, but they’re always checking out fashion on Kate’s iPad.”