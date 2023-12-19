Kate Middleton has kept strong following the release of Omid Scobie’s bombshell book 'Endgame'

Kate Middleton adopts late Queen Elizabeth's key rule amid race row

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is apparently following the teachings of late Queen Elizabeth II amid royal race row, a PR expert has claimed.



Speaking to The Sun, per Daily Express UK, PR expert Denise Palmer-Davies said, "We know that Kate looked up to the Queen and learned a lot from her. There are so many similarities between the two of them, but it’s now really only since the Queen has passed that we’ve started to notice them."



Queen Elizabeth was a strong, powerful woman who was respected globally, the PR expert said and added "And we now see Kate emerging as this Queen in waiting, who is just as strong and powerful."

The Princess of Wales is following the Queen’s key rule of ‘never complain, never explain’ and is carrying on with her daily duties, the expert claimed.

“We have seen her out and about, at important engagements, smiling, and showing the world she is strong - and that’s the shield. It’s a shield of strength and stoicism really."

PR expert Denise Palmer-Davies said Kate Middleton has kept strong in the aftermath of Omid Scobie’s bombshell book Endgame.