Glen Powell reveals that the spider bit Sydney Sweeney after it got agitated amid 'Anyone But You' shooting

Sydney Sweeney spider bite incident takes twisted turn

In an unexpected turn of events, it emerged Sydney Sweeney was told to "jostle" the Hunstman spider before it attacked the star during the Anyone But You shooting.



Co-star Glen Powell shared the surprising details on EW: "The Huntsman spider, when she brings it out on her hand, it's motionless," adding, "And they're like, 'It looks fake, so jostle it a little bit.' And I'm like, 'Jostle it?' And they're like, 'Yeah, you have to shake it to make it move.'"

"So, she's having to do this insert shot where she's shaking this spider and agitating it," the 35-year-old recalled.

"And I was like, 'Why are we agitating this real Huntsman spider?' So that's how it happened — they coached her into agitating this spider. I'm like, 'Of course that's going to happen.'"

Sydney previously opened up about the incident on the Jimmy Fallon show, sharing her screams after the spider bite was taken performing the scene.



"So, we're filming, and then the thing just starts biting me," the Euphoria star continued.

"But we're in the middle of the scene, and I'm supposed to be screaming, but then my screaming got a little serious. They thought I was making really serious dramatic choices in a rom-com."

She added, "This is a disaster to any actor out there. It was terrible. So no one cut. So I'm just standing there with this spider on my arm, biting me, and I'm screaming, and just everyone's watching."

Noting, "Glen was the only one who was like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa. I think this is a little real' and we had to cut."