Saturday, December 23, 2023
Ariana Grande's unique Christmas decor pays tribute to beau Ethan Slater

Slater's ex-wife, Lilly, has criticized Ariana in different interviews, claiming the singer is not a girl's girl

Saturday, December 23, 2023

Ariana Grande, an acclaimed singer has showcased a unique Christmas decor on her Instagram, seemingly paying tribute to her new beau, Ethan Slater. 

The 30-year-old singer, who recently split from Dalton Gomez, shared glimpses of her Christmas celebrations, featuring FaceTiming with family and cuddling with puppies.

However, stealing the spotlight was an ornament depicting a can of SPAM, apparently paying tribute to Slater's role in Spamalot, Broadway's new revival of Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

According to Daily Mail, Ariana and her 31-year-old partner confirmed their relationship in July amid her divorce from Dalton and the latter's separation from now ex-wife Lilly.

The couple attended the opening night separately in November, marking their public debut. Ariana finalized her divorce from Dalton on October 6, and reports surfaced in November that she had moved in with Slater in New York City.

The duo first met on the set of the Wicked film adaptation in December 2022. Interestingly, both couples announced their splits within days of each other in July, with Ariana and Slater's relationship becoming public shortly after.

Lilly, Slater's ex-wife, has since criticized Ariana in interviews, claiming the singer is not a girl's girl and lamented the collateral damage to her family.

