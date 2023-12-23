Expert share details of Queen Elizabeth’s dislike of Charles’ lover Camilla Parker-Bowles

Queen Elizabeth despised Camilla for bringing monarchy to ‘brink of destruction’

Queen Elizabeth always had issues with Camilla Parker-Bowles over her affair with her son then-Prince Charles that could have destroyed monarchy.

According to a royal biographer, it took Charles “eight years” to convince everyone especially the Queen to let him marry Camilla.

Delving further on why Elizabeth “detested” Camilla, royal author Christopher Andersen, "The Queen particularly detested Camilla because she was throwing a wrench in the works.”

“Because of Camilla, the monarchy was kind of brought to the brink of destruction," Andersen added while speaking on Newsweek's "Royal Report" podcast.

Camilla had an affair with Prince Charles in the 1980s, even though they were married to other people, Andrew Parker-Bowles and Diana, Princess of Wales.

They had been in a relationship back in the 1970s, but it ended when Camilla married Andrew. Their affair became public in the 1990s, causing a conflict between Charles and Diana.

After Andrew and Camilla divorced in 1995, and Charles and Diana divorced in 1996, plans to introduce Camilla to the British public were delayed for two years due to Diana's death in 1997.

During that period, Elizabeth told her advisors to keep Camilla away from her, the expert said, revealing that the late Queen never spoke ill of anyone but her future daughter-in-law.

According to Andersen, Elizabeth used to call Camilla "that wicked woman" before Charles tied the knot with her because of the harm she inflicted on the monarchy and her son’s marriage to Diana.

Andersen went on to share how it took "eight years for Charles to finally convince everybody to accept Camilla as his wife."

He added that Charles had to "jump through all those hoops" to make Camilla acceptable for Britain and the Commonwealth.