 
menu
Saturday, December 23, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry misses Queen Elizabeth but doesn't regret leaving Royal role

Prince Harry reportedly regrets not being with grandmother Queen Elizabeth in her final moments

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, December 23, 2023

Prince Harry misses Queen Elizabeth but doesn’t regret leaving Royal role
Prince Harry misses Queen Elizabeth but doesn’t regret leaving Royal role

Prince Harry reportedly misses his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, especially since he wasn't there with her in her final moments.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, stepped back from their roles as senior working royals in 2020 for a life in America.

Following this decision, the couple openly criticized the Royal family during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, revealing private matters of the institution.

ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth despised Camilla for bringing monarchy to ‘brink of destruction'

While the Duke mourns the late Queen, he doesn't regret the path he chose and feels that her passing “had special significance for the Duke of Sussex.”

Speaking with Closer Weekly, an insider shared that Prince Harry “felt that Elizabeth’s death gave him permission to move on with his life.”

The tipster added, “He misses her dearly, but he has no regrets about the path he took.”

Kate Middleton, Prince William's 'high profile' 2024 plan amid rift with Meghan Markle, Harry laid bare video
Kate Middleton, Prince William's 'high profile' 2024 plan amid rift with Meghan Markle, Harry laid bare
Meghan Markle's sincere feelings over reconciliation disclosed after olive branch from Kate Middleton video
Meghan Markle's sincere feelings over reconciliation disclosed after olive branch from Kate Middleton
Prince William hopeful his relationship with Prince Harry will heal
Prince William hopeful his relationship with Prince Harry will heal
Kanye West plays crazy for the camera?
Kanye West plays crazy for the camera?
King Charles could have stopped the release of Prince Harry's memoir: Expert video
King Charles could have stopped the release of Prince Harry's memoir: Expert
Lil Wayne wants to headline 2025 Super Bowl halftime show
Lil Wayne wants to headline 2025 Super Bowl halftime show
Queen Elizabeth despised Camilla for bringing monarchy to ‘brink of destruction'
Queen Elizabeth despised Camilla for bringing monarchy to ‘brink of destruction'
Travis Scott performs one song multiple times for fans
Travis Scott performs one song multiple times for fans
Britney Spears extends olive branch to sister Jamie Lynn for reconciliation video
Britney Spears extends olive branch to sister Jamie Lynn for reconciliation
Brazilian fans fail to pass Beyoncé's challenge: Watch
Brazilian fans fail to pass Beyoncé's challenge: Watch
Minnie Driver pays touching tribute to Matthew Perry: 'He was a light'
Minnie Driver pays touching tribute to Matthew Perry: 'He was a light'
Ariana Grande's unique Christmas decor pays tribute to beau Ethan Slater
Ariana Grande's unique Christmas decor pays tribute to beau Ethan Slater