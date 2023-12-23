Prince Harry reportedly regrets not being with grandmother Queen Elizabeth in her final moments

Prince Harry misses Queen Elizabeth but doesn’t regret leaving Royal role

Prince Harry reportedly misses his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, especially since he wasn't there with her in her final moments.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, stepped back from their roles as senior working royals in 2020 for a life in America.

Following this decision, the couple openly criticized the Royal family during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, revealing private matters of the institution.

ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth despised Camilla for bringing monarchy to ‘brink of destruction'

While the Duke mourns the late Queen, he doesn't regret the path he chose and feels that her passing “had special significance for the Duke of Sussex.”

Speaking with Closer Weekly, an insider shared that Prince Harry “felt that Elizabeth’s death gave him permission to move on with his life.”

The tipster added, “He misses her dearly, but he has no regrets about the path he took.”