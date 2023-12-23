 
Saturday, December 23, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Shannen Doherty 'settling the score' with Alyssa Milano over 'Charmed' feud

Shannen Doherty is breaking her silence over Alyssa Milano Charmed' feud

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, December 23, 2023

Shannen Doherty is breaking her silence over Alyssa Milano Charmed feud
Shannen Doherty is breaking her silence over Alyssa Milano Charmed' feud 

Shannen Doherty has once again opened up about the feud that occurred between herself and former Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano during their time on the hit supernatural drama series

In a recent episode of her podcast "Let's Be Clear," Doherty revealed new details about the tensions on set and why she ultimately left after Season 3.

Doherty told Holly Marie Combs, “Alyssa and her mom were blocking people from seeing you, and at the time you didn’t know. I remember you texted me, ‘Dude, are you going to come and see me? [It] caused a weird divide between the two of us that continued throughout Season 2. I think I cried every single night.”

While Milano has previously taken responsibility for contributing to the on-set "competition" and "tension," these recent accusations from Doherty suggest the bad blood still lingers.

A source close to Doherty says she feels Milano will never change or truly own up to her past behavior.

“Shannen didn’t mince words as always,” said a source. “But she was being open and honest, not vengeful.”

“She doesn’t think Alyssa will ever change and takes what she says with a grain of salt. Shannen will never forget how cruel she was — and is finally settling the score with her," the insider concluded.

