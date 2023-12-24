Meghan Markle loses 'big brands' to Royal Family 'animosity'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are told to keep distance from Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are warned to keep away from the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are told by royal expert Kinsey Schofield not to be too close to Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame,’ to create troubles for themselves.

She told GB News: "Deadline recently ran a report that said that Meghan was specifically struggling through WME to secure brand deals, and that the agency was really scratching their head around how to manage Meghan's brand.

"With so much animosity towards the Royal Family coming from the Sussexes, people like Dior that were rumoured to be working with Meghan previously, had recently dressed Queen Camilla.

She added: "And on top of that, recently named the young woman playing Kate Middleton in the Crown as their new face of Dior. It's not Meghan, it's Kate from the Crown that's the new face of Dior.”