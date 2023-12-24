 
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Mason Hughes

Mason Hughes

Sunday, December 24, 2023

Carter family faces third tragedy as Bobbie Jean Carter dies at 41

In a devastating blow to the Carter family, Nick and Aaron Carter's sister, Bobbie Jean Carter, passed away at the age of 41. 

The news of her sudden death was confirmed by her mother, Jane Carter, who expressed shock and the need for time to process the tragedy, marking the third loss for the family.

Jane, who had already experienced the deaths of Aaron in 2022 and Leslie in 2012, released a statement urging privacy to grieve and requested prayers for her 8-year-old granddaughter Bella. Bella, having lost her father and now her mother, is facing unimaginable sorrow.

Bobbie Jean's death occurred on Saturday in Florida, with details surrounding the circumstances still unclear. 

The late Carter sister had battled substance abuse and addiction throughout her life, with a recent incident involving retail theft and drug possession in June.

This marks the third tragic event for the Carter family, profoundly impacted by the struggles of substance abuse.

 In 2012, Leslie passed away from an overdose at 25, and in 2022, Aaron was found dead in his California home. 

