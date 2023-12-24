BLACKPINK's Jennie makes major move for her solo career

BLACKPINK's Jennie and other member previously renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment

File Footage

BLACKPINK’s Jennie shared an exciting announcement for her fans to embark on her journey as a solo artist.



The 27-year-old South Korean sensation has unveiled a significant career move on December 24 as she took her Instagram account and announced the launch of her own label, OA (ODD ATELIER).

Alongside the label's announcement, Jennie also unveiled OA's distinctive logo and shared multiple photos to commemorate the new beginning.

In her message to fans, Jennie reflected on her journey, stating, "This year was filled with many accomplishments, and I’m so thankful for all the love I’ve received."

She further expressed anticipation for her upcoming solo endeavors in 2024 under OA, while also urging fans to continue supporting both her individual projects and BLACKPINK.

While Jennie embarks on this new solo chapter with OA, it doesn’t hint towards her exit from the all-girl band as the group members recently renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment, ensuring their collaborative projects.

To add a cherry on top for the festive season, Jennie also gifted fans a heartwarming cover of "(Snow) / Snowman", encapsulating the joy and spirit of the holidays.