Monday, December 25, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Victoria Beckham snubs Nicola Peltz in Beckham family Christmas card

Victoria Beckham has reignited speculations of feud with Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, December 25, 2023

Victoria Beckham has reignited speculations of feud with Brooklyns wife Nicola Peltz
Victoria Beckham has reignited speculations of feud with Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz 

Victoria Beckham has reignited the rumors of feud between her and daughter in law Nicola Peltz Beckham with a Christmas card snub.

Victoria took to Instagram on Christmas eve to share the Beckham family Christmas card, which only mentioned the names of herself, her husband David Beckham, and their four kids, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. Whether deliberately or accidentally, Victoria left out her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz.

Users took to comments to criticize the Spice Girls star for the snub, with one writing, “Cardinal sin missing Brooklyns wife's name off!” (sic)

Another echoed: “Victoria, whx do you always like to leave out your DIL?” (sic)

A third asked: “I miss Nicola Brooklyn's wife!? Where is she? A fourth chimed in: “NICOLA???”

Another user criticized, “@victoriabeckham Can you even imagine if David's mom had sent out a Christmas card and left your name out after you had been MARRIED.

Really quite tacky! Nicola is his wife, show some respect.”

Following the Christmas card post, the fashion designer shared a slew of Christmas eve photos to her Instagram handle. The photos showed each member of the Beckham family - except Brooklyn and wife Nicola - sitting with Santa on a sofa and smiling away. 

