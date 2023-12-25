David and Victoria Beckham share sweet Christmas pics with Santa

David and Victoria Beckham are celebrating Christmas eve with Romeo, Cruz and Harper

David and Victoria Beckham are celebrating Christmas eve with Romeo, Cruz and Harper

David and Victoria Beckham got into the Christmas spirit as they posed with Santa Claus during his visit to their English country home.

The fashion designer, 49, went casual in all-black for a festive snapshot where she rang a bell next to Father Christmas and her former footballer husband.

Sons Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18 also had their pictures taken with Santa. So too did daughter Harper, 12, though eldest son Brooklyn, 24 and his wife Nicola Peltz, 28, were away for the occasion.

Earlier Victoria shared the family's Christmas card on Instagram, featuring an arm-in-arm shot of all four children. She wished her followers a happy Christmas eve, adding "we miss you" to Brooklyn and Nicola.

The aspiring chef has been giving fans glimpses of his Bahamas getaway with his wife over the holidays. On Saturday, Brooklyn posted an intimate photo of himself embracing a smiling Nicola on the beach at sunset.

Cutting casual figures in board shorts and an oversized jumper, the loved-up pair radiated happiness as they enjoyed quality time together abroad.

While missing out on the Santa photos back in the UK, the holiday pictures showed Brooklyn making the most of family time with Nicola overseas. The Beckhams fully embraced the Christmas spirit both together and apart during their various celebrations this festive season.