Monday, December 25, 2023
Arnold Schwarzenegger drops truth bombs in new book

With dead vultures, back-breaking injuries, and being hounded by dogs, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s new book Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life gives insight into the exciting life of the megastar.

Starting with the dead vulture, the Terminator star revealed he had bitten the creature during the shooting of Conan the Barbarian.

“I bit a real, dead vulture that required I wash my mouth out with alcohol after each take,” the former governor of California shared.

Apart from chewing the predator, the 76-year-old also had a terrible back injury on the set.

“On one of the first days of filming, I tore a gash on my back that required forty stitches,” he added.

Back then, there were hardly any body doubles for the stunts. Therefore, Arnold revealed he performed the stunts himself.

“Conan was brutal because there weren’t stunt guys big enough yet, so I had to crawl until my knees and elbows bled, get attacked by those dogs, and bit that real dead vulture,” he continued. 

"Luckily, lifting weights became popular, and muscular stunt guys became available.”

