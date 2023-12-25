Prince Louis looked amused and delighted alongside family at Christmas

Prince Louis looks 'impatient' and 'excited' on Christmas morning with family

Prince Louis was spotted happy and delighted as her joined the Royal Family for Christmas celebrations.

The youngest Wales and son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Louis attended St Mary Magdalene's Church for the Royal Christmas Day.

Judi James, the young prince looked delighted to be going to church. She told the Mirror: "Louis, like most small children on Christmas morning, looked excited but also impatient. Zara’s daughter had been given the job of anchoring his left hand while William held onto his right and even then he looked so excited he was pulling on his dad’s arm to get into the service.



"William placed a cupped hand on the back of Louis’s head in a gesture of affection but also of calming a child down. But even as he waited to do the greeting rituals with the clergy, Louis crossed one lower leg over the other as though keen to get launched into his Christmas Day."