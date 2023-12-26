Wahlberg and his family recently relocated to Las Vegas, describing the move as a transition to a slower, quiet, contained lifestyle

Mark Wahlberg expresses gratitude for 14-year successful marriage

Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg has recently spilled the beans on the secret to his successful 14-year marriage with his wife Rhea Durham.

The couple, who tied the knot in a church ceremony, emphasized the significance of their commitment to each other.

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Wahlberg highlighted communication and support as crucial elements in their enduring relationship.

Despite acknowledging that, like everyone else, they face challenges, the actor stressed the importance of putting those issues aside, emphasizing their blessings.

The couple shares four children, and Wahlberg expressed gratitude for their beautiful family and beautiful life.

When it comes to marital advice, he kept it simple: "You just got to work hard to be able to go on and make those changes."

Reflecting on a recent visit to his daughter Ella's college in South Carolina, Wahlberg confessed regrets about missing out on the college experience.

Despite his passion for acting out sports roles on screen, he admitted his desire to be an athlete, especially after witnessing the vibrant sports culture at Ella's school.

Wahlberg and his family recently relocated to Las Vegas, describing the move as a transition to a slower, quiet, contained lifestyle with a strong sense of community.

Despite missing Los Angeles, he emphasized the importance of focusing on goals and providing the best opportunities for his children's success.

The family has adapted well to their new life, with Wahlberg affirming, "Everybody's happy."